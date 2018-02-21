Camila Cabello, Chance the Rapper and Bon Jovi to Receive Honors at 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

  By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Feb. 21, 2018 8:30 PM

Camila Cabello, Chance the Rapper, Bon Jovi

Getty Images

Let the countdown to the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards begin! 

Tonight at the iHeartRadio ICONS With Bon Jovi event in New York City it was announced that the 80s rock band would receive the first-ever iHeartRadio Icon Award during the March 11 ceremony. Additionally, the "Livin' on a Prayer" chart-toppers are expected to perform. 

That's not all though, music lovers! 

Camila Cabello will be honored with the iHeartRadio Fangirls Award presented by L'Oréal Paris for demonstrating ambition, passion and a strong sense of self-worth," according to a press release. iHeartRadio will also present Chance the Rapper with the Innovator Award for his accomplishments in the music industry and dedication to social activism. 

Photos

Behind-the-Scenes of 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Previously announced performers include Cabello, Cardi BEd SheeranMaroon 5Charlie Puth and the Backstreet Boys.

Hailey Baldwinand DJ Khaled are hosting the annual award show, which celebrates the biggest hits as heard on iHeartRadio music stations. 

Check out the complete list of nominees here

The 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards will take place Sunday, March 11 at The Forum in Los Angeles. Fans at home can catch it live on TBS, TNT and truTV at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

TAGS/ iHeartRadio , Music , Apple News , Awards , Top Stories
