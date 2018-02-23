Revenge Body Participant Tells Khloe His Mom Called Him a ''Failure'': ''I Want to Prove to Her That I Can Be Successful''

He's taking control of his life!

Alexis is ready to show his mom what he's made of and prove to himself that he's stronger than he knows. On this week's episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Alexis meets with Khloe to discuss his journey and what he hopes to accomplish during his time on the show.

"I've been put down my whole life. I was always, like, made fun of or the butt of people's jokes," Alexis reveals. "But the most hurtful thing to me actually is my mother." Alexis' mom has not been a positive influence, and he's hoping to prove her wrong.

"My mother has called me an embarrassment, a failure, every single day of my life," he tells Khloe. "She would say to her friends that she never wanted any daughters, she only wanted sons, so when I came along, I was like effeminate, she would turn around and attack me for that as well."