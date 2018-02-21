Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Shuts Down Split Rumors
by
Meg Swertlow
|
Wed., Feb. 21, 2018 3:25 PM
Mike Fisher is setting the record straight!
Carrie Underwood's hubby made it clear to a fan (and the world) things were just fine—maybe even better than fine!—in their marriage, despite recent reports the twosome was headed for a split.
Earlier today, the officially un-retired hockey player responded to a fan @beverlyayers, who wrote on his Instagram that she was "praying for you and Carrie" and for the pair to "hold tight to each other" because there are always "bumps in the road."
The Canadian athlete, who just announced that he be coming out of retirement to play with the Nashville Predators, wrote back to the fan, "We've never been better. Thanks."
The sports star and the country queen were wed in 2010. The two welcomed son Isaiah Michael Fisher in March 2015.
Three days ago, Fisher, who wed the country queen in 2010, posted an Instagram with an image of a sunset over a lake and Bible quote from Psalm 139:23-24, "Search me, God, and know my heart; test me and know my anxious thoughts. See if there is any offensive way in me, and lead me in the way of everlasting," which is a
The post had the caption, "One of my new favorite verses because I need this reminder daily!"
Many commenters were quick to post about their well wishes and prayers for the rumored-to-be struggling couple.
But it seems as though Fisher was all about shutting that split talk down.
Just last month, the "Before He Cheats" singer took to social media to gush over her main man's big move back to the NHL.
"This is happening!" the Grammy winner wrote to her millions of followers. "Fish is back! So proud of you, baby! We want the cup!!!"
Over the weekend, Carrie echoed the same sentiments posting an Instagram image a t-shirt with her husband's face on it that says, "The Fish is back!"
The 37-year-old athlete previously played for the Predators from 2011 through 2017, becoming the team's captain in 2016. However, a year later, he announced his retirement after 17 years of playing in the NHL.
Rumors have circulated that Carrie was unhappy with his decision, but all evidence points to the contrary.
Looks like the Fish is back and he's "never been better."
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM