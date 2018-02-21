Bachelor Winter Games Finale Promo Shows Someone Down on 1 Knee

Are we about to see Dean Unglert propose to Lesley Murphy?

In a quick promo for tomorrow night's Bachelor Winter Games finale, Dean gets down on one knee in front of Lesley, who he has dated throughout the show, at what appears to be the Tell-All special. In just three episodes so far, the pair has become kind of a powerhouse, winning both date cards in last night's episode and kicking off the kissing competition with a full choreographed dance(?) routine.

Sure, judge Rachel Lindsay didn't love it, but maybe she was just jealous that she never got a choreographed kiss when she was dating Dean on The Bachelorette.