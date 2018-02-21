Harvey Weinstein Cites Comments From Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep in Effort to Dismiss Class Action Lawsuit

"Here, Plaintiffs seek a nationwide class of "[a]ll women who met with Harvey Weinstein in person (i) to audition for or to discuss involvement in a project to be produced or distributed by either The Weinstein Company Holdings, LLC or, prior to September 30, 2005, Miramax LLC, or (ii) in a meeting or event facilitated, hosted, or underwritten by TWC," the memo states.

"As drafted, [the proposed class definitions] would include all women who ever met with Weinstein, regardless of whether they claimed to have suffered any identifiable harm as a result of that meeting. Such women would include, presumably, Jennifer Lawrence, who told Oprah Winfrey she had known Weinstein since she was 20 years old and said 'he had only ever been nice to me,'...and Meryl Streep, who stated publicly that Weinstein had always been respectful to her in their working relationship."

Speaking to Winfrey in an interview for The Hollywood Reporter, Lawrence said, "Just speaking for myself, I had known him since I was 20, and he had only ever been nice to me—except for the moments that he wasn't, and then I called him an a--hole, and we moved on. He was paternal to me."