Cheryl Cole Reveals Her and Liam Payne's Sex Safe Word at 2018 BRITs

TMI Alert!

Liam Payne was asked a naughty question at the 2018 BRIT Awards on Wednesday about his and Cheryl Cole's sex life.

"You're performing later, you're going a performance from Fifty Shades of Grey movie [sequel—Fifty Shades Freed]," host Jack Whitehall said to the two, sitting together in the audience. "Sounds pretty saucy. Um, is there a safe word?"

"She knows that," replied Payne, 24, laughing and pointing at his partner.

"'Don't stop,'" said Cole, 34, causing Payne to erupt in more laughter.

The two have been together for more than a year and share an 11-month-old son, Bear. The BRITs host had Cole and Payne wave onscreen to the "little fellow watching at home," before joking, "Hello Niall Horan!"

Photos

BRIT Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

Liam Payne, Cheryl Cole, 2018 BRIT Awards Telecast

YouTube

Recently, Cole and Payne were the target of split rumors.

In a recent interview, she said she was not bothered by the reports, while he voiced support for his partner on Instagram.

