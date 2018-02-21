Minnie Driver Makes a Dig at "Nice, White Male" Matt Damon for Sexual Harassment Comments

Ethan Miller/Getty Images. Steve Granitz/WireImage.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images. Steve Granitz/WireImage.
Minnie Driver isn't letting Matt Damon off the hook for his controversial comments regarding sexual harassment.
Back in December, the British actress took her former boyfriend and Good Will Hunting co-star to task after Damon argued there is a "spectrum of behavior" to consider when labeling individuals accused of abuse. Damon ultimately apologized, saying on the Today show he should've "listened a lot more" before weighing in on the #TimesUp movement.
In a new interview with the New York Times, Driver said Damon's remarks "represented every intelligent, nice white male who feels it is their job to comment on the way that women metabolize stuff."
Driver referenced Damon's original point of view, adding, "That somehow we should have a hierarchical system whereby touch on the arse is this, tits is this, you know, front bottom, back bottom, over the shirt, rape! That there would be some criteria."
In Damon's sit-down with ABC News, the Downsizing actor questioned, "You know, there's a difference between patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right? Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn't be conflated, right?"
Driver, who is a prominent advocate for the #MeToo campaign, thinks it's crucial men are involved in the women's fight, saying, "There's no way to move forward unless we do this together."
When it comes to addressing the problem, the Speechless actress told the NYT she promotes a "model of truth and reconciliation" that allows survivors "to be seen and heard and the accusers get to hear that and get to metabolize that and then there is due process and then there is healing."
Hear what else Driver had to say by watching the video above.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM