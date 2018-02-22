Surprise! The Bachelor Winter Games' Engaged Couple Clare Crawley and Benoit Beauséjour-Savard on Their Secret Romance

It's safe to say no one saw this coming...not even the engaged couple themselves.

Congratulations are in order for Clare Crawley and Benoit Beauséjour-Savard as the couple got engaged at the end of The Bachelor: Winter Games' World Tells All special following the ABC spinoff's finale on Thursday night, revealing they had secretly started dating off-camera after leaving the show. The viewers were truly shocked as the last time they saw the pair together, a devastated Benoit was leaving Winter Games after Clare let him know she wasn't feeling a romantic connection.

But after Benoit reached out to Clare when he heard she left and many FaceTime sessions, the pair fell in love, leading to his surprise proposal, presenting Clare with a custom Neil Lane engagement ring.

"It really came out of nowhere," Benoit, who appeared on The Bachelorette Canada, told E! News after the big moment, before going onto explain, "Actually, we kind of knew there was something more after the show, maybe this old journey wasn't made for the two of us to make it work. But in the end, we're not dying, we're not disappearing after the show ends, so we talked and talked for hours and it's just been better and better from there. I just think she's the most amazing girl I've ever met!"