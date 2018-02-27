Kyle West & Megan Morrison's Romance Rewind: Look Back at Their Whirlwind Hollywood Love Story From The Arrangement Season 1!

They're the Hollywood couple we all wish we could be!

When Megan Morrison and Kyle West got together, it was a bit of a departure for the mega movie star who recently split with his actress fiancée Lisbeth Graves. Lisbeth infamously left Kyle at the altar, and some close to him thought he might never recover.

Along came Megan, the unknown actress who he met while holding auditions for his newest film The Kill Plan. As they say in the biz, the rest is history. From lavish getaways in Venice to moving in together in a matter of months, these two just can't stay away from each other.

Of course they've had their fair share of ups and downs played out in the spotlight. Like when Lisbeth declared in an interview that she was still very much in love with Kyle. A little uncomfortable if you ask us. But this couple was able to prevail, and it looks like they're going stronger than ever!

Scroll through their love story below to relive their ups and down from season one of The Arrangement. Something tells us things are just getting warmed up for these two!