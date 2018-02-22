The Bachelor Winter Games Ends With 4 Couples Still Together: What's Next For Them

Could The Bachelor Winter Games have the best success rate of any show in The Bachelor franchise history?!

In the ABC reality hit's latest spinoff, Bachelor stars from all over the globe came together in Vermont to compete (or attempt to not injure themselves) in winter sports while trying to find romance. And guess what? It worked, as it was revealed during The Bachelor Winter Games' World Tells All special on Thursday night that four couples are still together from the show. And we even got a surprise proposal!

The one couple that didn't last post-finale? USA's Luke Pell and Sweden's Stassi Yaramchuk and international relations between these two were definitely not friendly when they shared the stage, as Stassi revealed Luke had barely tried to get in contact with her since the show ended. Ouch.

But let's move onto happier couple news, shall we? Here's what's next for all the Winter Games' couples: