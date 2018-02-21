Honey Boo Boo Denies ''Acting Black'' on Instagram: ''Ho, You Can't Act a Color''

by Kendall Fisher | Wed., Feb. 21, 2018 10:23 AM

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson took to Instagram to address comments that she's been "acting black" on social media.

The 12-year-old took to her Instagram stories in a post captured by The Shade Room, denying the accusations and adding a bit of her own commentary.

"Let me just tell ya'll, someone just told me to stop acting black in my comments," she began. "Honey! The last thing I am is black, honey, I'm white. Look at my face, hon. I'm white."

She continued, "And I want to know how the f--k you act a color? Like, oh you wake up one day and be like, 'Hm, let's see! I'm gonna be purple!"

Alana concluded the video, saying, "Ho, you can't act a color. You can be a color, but you can't act a color."

Meanwhile, the young reality star admits she's been struggling lately, which she opened up about on the latest episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot.

Not only did she recently run away from her mother June Shannon, she also made a heartbreaking confession about being very lonely on the show. She opened up about her family, noting how her older sister, Pumpkin, and June both have new boyfriends, leaving Alana by herself and begging for more time with her dad, Sugar Bear.

"Pumpkin just had [her boyfriend] Josh move up, and now she's pregnant," Alana explained. "I mean, Pumpkin and Josh and Mama and her new boyfriend--it can get lonely some times," Alana shared. "I got [my three-legged dog] Jelly Bean but it's the only person I got."

Her father hopes to get more visitation rights. 

"Pumpkin's pregnant. June is sleeping and hanging around another man. Alana is running off," he said. "I can't get visitation, but they look at me as the bad parent. It don't make no damn sense."

You can see how things play out by watching Mama June: From Not to Hot Friday nights at 9 p.m. only on WE tv.

