Ben Higgins Predicts Which of The Bachelor Winter Games Remaining Couples Could Actually Last

Can international love survive in the real world?

That's what the majority of the remaining couples on The Bachelor Winter Games are asking themselves as we head into the finale tonight. And though it was only four episodes, some genuine connections seem to have formed on the ski slopes in Vermont, with Bachelor fan-favorite Ben Higgins admitting he was surprised by the relationships that came out of the ABC reality juggernaut's latest spinoff.

"I was talking to somebody and they said, 'Will any love actually come out of the show?' And I'm always a little pessimistic, a little bit like, OK, people like each other a lot, there's real love there, but will it last? I don't know, it's hard to say," Ben told E! News at the taping of the World Tells All special. "I said, the couples that I witnessed, I think at least a couple are going to last and last forever, which is incredible. It's a huge success rate."