Wendy Williams Reveals Graves' Disease Diagnosis

Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with Graves' disease.
The 53-year-old talk show host shared the news with her viewers on Wednesday's episode of The Wendy Williams Show.
She also told her fans her doctor prescribed her a three-week break to focus on the autoimmune disease and her hyperthyroidism.
Williams has battled a thyroid condition for years; however, she told viewers her thyroid had been acting "totally cattywampus." Still, she attributed her symptoms to menopause and the stress of helping her son Kevin apply to college. But after a while she couldn't ignore the signs. She also credited viewers with picking up on key indicators, including symptoms with her eye.
"You caught it before I did," she said.
According to Williams, "Grave disease squeezes the muscles behind your eyeballs." She also cited rapid heartbeat, irritability and trouble sleeping as some of her symptoms.
Williams said she originally had her appointment with an endocrinologist in December, but cancelled it due to a business meeting. She then sent an important message to her female viewers about taking care of their health.
"So what I want to say to women, more than men, is stop putting everyone first," she said. 'Cause if we're not good, they're not good."
As for her hiatus, Williams said she was "pissed" about the doctor-ordered break.
"I'm gonna fix that," she said. "I'll be back in two. I'm not an heiress. Who's gonna pay my bills?"
Williams gave fans an update on her health last week after she cancelled shows because she was feeling "fluish." She also thanked them for their support.
"I guess when you don't take a sick day EVER in 25 years the ground is supposed to shake! LOL!" she wrote on Instagram. "I ride or die for my craft. I appreciate all of the tremendous love and support from everyone—especially my incredible staff."
Back in October, Williams scared viewers when she fainted on live TV.
