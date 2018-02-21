Wendy Williams Reveals Graves' Disease Diagnosis

Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with Graves' disease.

The 53-year-old talk show host shared the news with her viewers on Wednesday's episode of The Wendy Williams Show.

She also told her fans her doctor prescribed her a three-week break to focus on the autoimmune disease and her hyperthyroidism.

Williams has battled a thyroid condition for years; however, she told viewers her thyroid had been acting "totally cattywampus." Still, she attributed her symptoms to menopause and the stress of helping her son Kevin apply to college. But after a while she couldn't ignore the signs. She also credited viewers with picking up on key indicators, including symptoms with her eye.

"You caught it before I did," she said.