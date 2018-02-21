Olivia Munn Reveals the Beauty Secret Behind Her Fake "Luscious Lips"

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Feb. 21, 2018 6:02 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Olivia Munn

Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com

Olivia Munn wants you to know the truth about her lips: They're fake—but not in the way you might think.

After fans noticed the 37-year-old actress' lips looked plumper, Munn took to Instagram to prove that her fuller pout was the result of her makeup—not injections.

Before heading to Tuesday's Runway to Red Carpet luncheon hosted by CFDA, Variety, and WWD, Munn documented her makeup artist Mary Phillips drawing on her lips. But after speculation of fillers started spreading, Munn put the rumors to rest by showing a video of her wiping off her lipstick.

"On my way to the airport so I gotta…bring down my makeup," Munn said in the video.

Olivia Munn's Colorist Recommends This $6 Hair Mask

Olivia Munn

Instagram

She also shared another photo of her on the plane via Instagram and wrote, "airplane glam (bye bye luscious lips).

Olivia Munn

Instagram

Still, it looks like Munn didn't let any rumors spoil her afternoon. The actress was all smiles as she wore a yellow Veronica Beard ensemble along with bling by Jennifer Fisher Jewelry and shoes by Stuart Weitzman.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , , Beauty
Latest News
Bill Gates, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Billionaire Bill Gates Guesses Grocery Store Prices...to Varying Degrees of Success

Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams Knows How Game of Thrones Ends...And So Does Her Mom!

Krystal, The Bachelor

Which of Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Contestants Will Head to Bachelor in Paradise?

Nicole, Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian

Revenge Body Participant Wants to Reverse the Cycle of Obesity in Her Family: ''I'm Very Scared of Becoming My Parents''

Georgina Chapman, Project Runway All Stars

Georgina Chapman Has Been "Incredibly Strong" Since Leaving Harvey Weinstein: "She Doesn't See Herself as a Victim"

Billy Graham

Reverend Billy Graham, Dubbed "America's Pastor," Dead at 99

Tyler Henry, Boyfriend, Clint

Tyler Henry Admits "It's a Little Awkward" When His Boyfriend's Dead Relatives Send Him Messages

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -