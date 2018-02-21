Reverend Billy Graham, Dubbed "America's Pastor," Dead at 99

"I would like to be remembered as a person who was faithful to God, faithful to my call—did it with integrity and with love."

People all over the world are remembering famed preacher Reverend Billy Graham, who died at his home on Wednesday morning of natural causes, a family spokesperson has said. He was 99 years old.

Dubbed "America's Pastor" by former President George W. Bush, Graham was widely known for decades as an influential minister preaching the gospel to all who would listen.

He reached people in a variety of ways, initially hosting a radio program, later serving as president of Northwestern Bible College and launching his national and international religious crusades.