Jimmy Kimmel Explains His Reaction to Fergie's National Anthem Performance

Fergie's performance of the national anthem at Sunday's NBA All-Star Game generated mixed reactions from the audience—including Jimmy Kimmel.

The late-night host spoke about his viral on-camera reaction to the performance on Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

For those who missed the big game, Kimmel was caught on camera smiling and seemingly laughing at the singer's "unusually sultry" performance.

"The reason I was smiling is because I love the national anthem so much," he quipped on Tuesday.

It wasn't until the host started receiving a series of text messages that he realized his reaction had been televised.

"Then my phone just started buzzing…and I was like ‘Oh, I think I might have been on camera,'" he said.