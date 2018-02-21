Tyler Henry Admits "It's a Little Awkward" When His Boyfriend's Dead Relatives Send Him Messages

Tyler says he does in fact get messages from relatives of Clint's who are no longer with us.

"I found it actually works really well. It's just a matter of I think finding the right person. One of the beauties of intuition is that if I was interacting with someone that didn't feel right or they were kind of creeped out by what I was able to do, then they clearly weren't the right fit," Tyler explains. "And I'm really thankful with Clint, he from the get-go understood this, was open to it and he respects it. And there's still times where we'll be hanging out at 11 o'clock at night and something will come through from his grandfather or I'll get a message for his family and he understands that I kind of have to get it out so we can go about our evening."

Tyler adds, "So it's a little awkward but he understands how I work and when I see something I just have to share it so I can go back to focusing on whatever I was doing."

"I'm going to have to start charging him," he jokes.