Ben Higgins Leaves Bachelor Winter Games and Admits He Still Has to Move On from Lauren Bushnell

Ben then explained to Chris Harrison that being in the environment of a love-themed reality show "brings up a lot of weird memories," and that because the last time he participated in a show like this, it resulted in one of the best moments of his life, it was hard to try it again.

"Right here, right now, it just doesn't feel right," he said. "My fear is that if I were to be broken again, I'm not full enough right now to recover from that."

He also explained (through tears!) that the comments online made it even harder to move on, with people saying "Did you really love her? Did you really care?"

"But when something so real to you then seems so small to everybody else—and not just friends and family, millions of people—it breaks you every day, and that's what sucks, because as much as I've moved on—and I have—it still hurts, even though we're months past it."