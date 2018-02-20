WEEKDAYS
12PM | 7PM | 11PM

Wendy Williams Slams Fergie's National Anthem Performance and Says She "Needs Auto-Tune"

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Feb. 20, 2018 5:17 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Not all risks are worth taking! 

Fergie had the honor of performing the "Star-Spangled Banner" at the beginning of the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday evening, but sadly, not everyone was a fan of her take on the classic song. The musician attempted a sultry blues rendition of the song, and Wendy Williams had a lot to say about it on her talk show. 

"There are only a few people who can sing raw dog, and Fergie is not one," Wendy shared on her show. "She needs auto-tune. Jen Lopez needs auto-tune. Janet [Jackson] needs auto-tune. Beyoncé needs auto-tune." She did not hold back! What did Fergie have to say about her own performance? 

Watch

See Fergie's Cringe-Worthy TrevorLIVE Rambling

Get all the details in the clip above! 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! Shows , E! News , Fergie , Roseanne Barr , Music , Josh Duhamel , Basketball , Apple News , Jimmy Kimmel , Top Stories
Latest News

Fergie Fires Back After National Anthem Blowback

Fergie, National Anthem

From Fergie to Roseanne, Rewatch the Biggest National Anthem Fails in History

Fergie Slammed for National Anthem Performance

Kesha, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Kesha Postpones Spring Tour Dates for Knee Surgery

Destiny's Child Album

Destiny's Child Turns 20: A Look Back at the Humble Beginnings of Beyoncé's Game-Changing Career

Marilyn Manson, Instagram

Marilyn Manson Cuts Concert Short After Apparent Onstage Outburst

Drake, God's Plan, Music Video

Drake Gives Away $1 Million in "God's Plan" Video—and Starts an Inspiring Instagram Challenge

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -