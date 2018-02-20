Ashton Kutcher and Dax Shepard Dish on Balding, Drinking, and Robot Sex in Candid Podcast

After voicing their stances on robot love, Kutcher, who says he was never heavily into drugs, shared some background on the matter.

"When I was in high school and college, I smoked weed some and did mushrooms and tried acid and did some various things that were expansive for me at the time," he revealed. "So, I did a ton of that fun stuff when I was younger. And then when I went to college, I was like, 'I'm done.' I think that I smoked weed like one time when I was in college, and then after I dropped out and moved to Los Angeles."

Kutcher continued, "And so I didn't do drugs. I had entered into a pretty long run of sobriety from drugs, and I didn't really drink that much. If we went out during the weekends, I would drink, but I always kind of had a school night rule. If I had work the next day, I wasn't really going to. And I bent it a couple times here and there, but for the most part I really had a relatively sober living."

And while Kutcher may have tried to maintain a healthy lifestyle, it unfortunately didn't help his thinning hair.

"You've gotten off of Propecia and I just think that's so risky of you," Shepard said to Kutcher, before sharing his own history with hair loss.

"I had heard that there was this doctor that would give you hair as thick as Brad Pitt's, and I was going to this guy and I was doing it for two years and I was like, 'What am I doing?' I think we both went to this doctor."

Kutcher laughed, "I've gone off of anything to retain my hair. I started getting very concerned when I was 25, and that's when I went on the Avodart. And I think like, five years ago I stopped and I did really good for a year, and now it's thinning out."

Despite his receding hairline, Kutcher is embracing the change. "I've actually become comfortable with it. I'm just good with it. I've got kids now."