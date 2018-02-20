NCIS' Pauley Perrette Living in Fear After Alleged Attacker Is Released

Cliff Lipson/CBS
Pauley Perrette is fearful of her safety after learning a homeless man is back on the streets.
According to Fox 11 Los Angeles, a transient named David Merck was recently released from a state psychiatric institution after he allegedly attacked the NCIS star in November 2015.
Fast-forward to today and the actress is concerned that David is free and could harm another individual.
"It changed my life forever. I don't walk outside my house," Pauley told Fox 11 this week. "I think it's entirely possible that the next word I hear about this guy is that he'll kill a female."
Pauley chose not to speak on camera because she wanted to protect her privacy.
Back in 2015, Pauley came forward on social media with her frightening encounter in her Hollywood neighborhood.
"I was walking across my street to a new guest house I bought to meet my architect on my street, I was jumped by a VERY psychotic homeless man," she wrote to her Twitter followers. "He grabbed me so forcefully, pinned my arm, punched me in the nose, forehead repeatedly telling me he was going to kill me. Then he showed me how he was going to kill me."
David was later charged with felony criminal threats and imprisonment by violence for allegedly attacking Pauley. He pled not guilty at his arraignment and was found incompetent to stand trial on the charges. The court ordered David to be sent to Patton State Hospital.
In 2016, Pauley wrote an advice piece for Motto where she forgave the homeless man who allegedly attacked her.
"My heart broke for him. My tears that night were for him. I had looked into his eyes. There was nothing there. It seemed like his soul and his humanity were gone," she wrote. "He was out on the street without resources. It was a consequence of our failure as a society to take care of our mentally ill and impaired homeless community."
Pauley continued, "Of course I forgive him. I have no anger, only sadness. He didn't know who I was, he didn't know who he was. He is very confused, he's homeless and he needs help."
According to Fox 11, the LAPD is well aware that David is back out and will respond to any calls of an alleged crime.