Jessica Chastain in Talks to Star in It Sequel

Jessica Chastain may be joining the Loser's Club.

The Oscar nominee is in talks to join the cast of the upcoming It sequel, the actress' rep confirmed to E! News. Chastain, who earned a Golden Globe nomination this year for her performance in Molly's Game, is reportedly being considered for the adult version of Beverly Marsh, according to Variety, which first revealed the news.

As the only female member of the friend group, Beverly was played by Sophia Lillis in the 2017 silver screen adaptation. Slated for release in September 2019, the sequel is also expected to star Bill Skarsgård again as the menacing clown, Pennywise.