Jay-Z Shells Out More Than $100,000—Including an $11,000 Tip—on Friend's Birthday Bar Tabs

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Feb. 20, 2018 12:50 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jay Z

Johnny Nunez/WireImage for Anheuser-Busch

This may be the holy grail of bar tabs. 

Jay-Z is clearly willing to shell out some serious cash in the name of friendship. The Grammy winner headed out in the Big Apple Sunday night for a big—and quite expensive—night of celebrating his friend and Roc Nation Sports President Juan "OG" Perez's 50th birthday. 

According to Page Six, the rapper and his pals made several stops throughout the night, starting with Japanese hot spot, Zuma, where the rapper reportedly dropped $13,000 on a meal for his pals. 

Photos

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Date Nights

Next up, the group headed to Made in Mexico, where the star reportedly shelled out another $9,000 for cocktails, including on his own D'Ussé cognac. Per Page Six, the remaining group stopped at NYC nightclub, Playroom, where they ordered up 40 bottles of Jay-Z's Ace of Spades champagne.

Of course, 40 bottles of Jay-Z-level champagne comes at a major cost. Thanks to a photo of the alleged receipt making the rounds on the internet, the total apparently came to more than $80,000 for the bubbly. Tack on an $11,100 tip and you have a grand bar tab total of $91,135—and one very happy server.

Needless to say, the rapper is one seriously good friend. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jay-Z , Money , Birthdays , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Dax Shepard, Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher and Dax Shepard Dish on Balding, Drinking, and Robot Sex in Candid Podcast

Pauley Perrette, NCIS

NCIS' Pauley Perrette Living in Fear After Alleged Attacker Is Released

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey Matches George Clooney's $500,000 March for Our Lives Donation

Colton Haynes

Colton Haynes Shares Heartbreaking Post About Mother's Declining Health

Brie Bella

Brie Bella Shares Empowering Photo of Her Body After Baby: "9 Months Postpartum"

Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods Reveals Weight Loss Secrets: ''So Much Has Changed''

Jennifer Lawrence, BAFTAs, 2018

Jennifer Lawrence Insists She Wasn't "Rude" During the BAFTA Film Awards 2018

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -