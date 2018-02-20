From Fergie to Roseanne, Rewatch the Biggest National Anthem Fails in History

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Fergie's performance of the National Anthem at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game is still the talk of social media.
The singer's rendition of the "Star-Spangled Banner" at the game on Sunday has been dubbed the "worst rendition ever" by social media users. After receiving backlash for her performance, Fergie addressed the criticism on Monday.
"I've always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem, and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA," Fergie said in a statement to E! News. "I'm a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn't strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best."
But Fergie isn't the only artist to be criticized for their National Anthem performance over the years. Let's take a look back at the most talked-about performances in history:
Fergie, 2018 NBA All-Star Game:
Roseanne Barr, 1990 San Diego Padres Game:
Michael Bolton, 2003 Yankees vs. Red Sox Game:
Christina Aguilera, 2011 Super Bowl:
Carl Lewis, 1993 NBA Finals:
Steven Tyler, 2001 Indianapolis 500:
