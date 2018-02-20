Queen Margrethe II Weeps During Prince Henrik's Funeral

He had also been diagnosed with dementia last September.

Henrik died Feb. 13 at the age of 83. As E! News previously reported , the royal was hospitalized with pneumonia at the end of January. At this time, doctors discovered a benign tumor in his lung. Henrik later contracted an infection.

According to ABC News , Henrik will be cremated. As The New York Times reports, the royal previously said he did not want to be buried next to Margrethe. The decision reportedly stems from his frustration over not receiving the title of king.

During the ceremony, Henrik's coffin was draped with the Danish flag and guarded by military officials. It was then carried out of the church, where crowds of people lined the streets to pay their final respects.

Several officials and members of the Danish royal family attended the private ceremony to pay their respects. Queen Margrethe II wept as she grieved the loss of her husband. The royal couple's eldest son Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark also attended the services with his wife Crown Princess Mary and their children Prince Christian , Princess Josephine , Princess Isabella and Prince Vincent . At one point, Mary could be seen comforting the young royals. Hendrik's son Prince Joachim also attended the ceremony with his wife Princess Marie.

Mourners gathered at Christiansborg Palace Chapel on Tuesday for the funeral of Prince Henrik .

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

>

>

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?

Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?

Do you want to go to the German edition?

Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?

Do you want to go to the French edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?

✕