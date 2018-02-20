Riverdale's Camila Mendes Is "Done With Dieting" After Past Experiences With Eating Disorders

Camila Mendes is done with dieting.

The 23-year-old Riverdale star made the announcement on Instagram Monday and penned a heartfelt note about her "obsession with being thin."

"When did being thin become more important than being healthy?" she wrote alongside a picture of the #DoneWithDieting hashtag.

The actress then explained she recently visited a naturopathic practitioner and told her about her "anxiety around food" and her "obsession with dieting." The practitioner then asked the young star what else she could be thinking about if she didn't spend time focusing on dieting?

"I suddenly remembered all the activities I love that used to occupy my time," Mendes wrote. "At some point in my life, I allowed my obsession with being thin to consume me, and I refused to make room in my mind for any other concerns. Somehow I had stripped myself of all the pastimes that brought me joy, and all that was left of me was my anxiety around food. My passion for education, cinema, music, etc.—all the interests that used to occupy my mind—had been eaten away by my desire to be thin, and it made me miserable."