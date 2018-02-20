Quantico's Russell Tovey Is Engaged to Steve Brockman

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
Russell Tovey is officially going to tie the knot!
The Quantico star is engaged to his beau, fitness coach and rugby player Steve Brockman, the actor confirmed Monday night. Speaking to The Daily Mail, the Being Human star said the engagement was "completely unexpected but very very happy and looking forward to having a proper party to celebrate when back in London."
From the looks of social media, the two dog lovers had been enjoying a getaway together to East Hampton as recently as Saturday, when Tovey shared a photo of Brockman with their pups along the beach.