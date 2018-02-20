EXCLUSIVE!

Benedict Cumberbatch Dramatically Performs "I'm a Little Teapot"

by Zach Johnson | Tue., Feb. 20, 2018 6:00 AM

Leave it to Benedict Cumberbatch to make a nursery rhyme sound like Shakespeare.

The classically trained actor appears in a new Omaze campaign, in which he offers fans the chance to attend the world premiere of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War. And that's not all! "Seeing as, well, we'll be in L.A. at the same time, it's the perfect opportunity for us to meet for tea and delightful conversation," he says. "'What would it be like to have tea with an actor?' you ask. Well, I've prepared a short monologue for you that should make things quite clear."

Cut to Cumberbatch giving the most dramatic performance of "I'm a Little Teapot" in history. (Be sure to watch the video in its entirety to see the actor's amusing vocal warm-up exercises.)

Avengers: Infinity War Unites Your Favorite Heroes Against Thanos

Benedict Cumberbatch, Omaze

Courtesy of Omaze

Donations made to the Omaze campaign will benefit the GEANCO foundation, with a focus on education and health in Nigeria. "Their mission is to save and transform the lives of the poor and vulnerable in Africa," Cumberbatch explains, "and they're a charity very dear to my heart."

The grand prize winner and one guest will be flown out to L.A. and put up in a 4-star hotel, get to drink tea and take selfies with Cumberbatch, and attend the Avengers: Infinity War premiere.

Donating more gives fans additional entries and unlocks exclusive merchandise: $10 unlocks 100 entries, $25 unlocks 250 entries, and so on. The winners will be announced at a later date.

