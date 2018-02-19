Jenelle Evans Admits She Used Drugs While Pregnant With Daughter Ensley

Jenelle Evans is coming clean about some of the rumors circulating her and her family.

In a recent interview on Vince Russo's The Brand podcast, the Teen Mom star admitted she tested positive for THC—a chemical found in cannabis—in the hospital after giving birth to her daughter, Ensley, last January.

"I'm not going to lie about that. I tested positive for THC, and Ensley did not test positive. I did," she explained. "So [Child Protective Services] were like—I was in the hospital—they said, 'Did you smoke when you were pregnant?' I said, 'I did within the past 30 days. I said I have really bad esophageal spasms and I throw up every 5 minutes, I can't even eat.' And they said, 'OK, some moms do that. We are not here to judge, we are writing down your information.'"