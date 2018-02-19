Blac Chyna's Lawyers Speak Out After Alleged Sex Tape Leak

Chyna's other attorney Walter Mosley took to Instagram following the leaked video on Monday afternoon.

The lawyer wrote, "We have to change this culture of abuse and assault against women. Today’s post saddens me deeply as it is an attack not only against my client but my friend. Why do we think it’s acceptable to sell, or publish, or seek revenge, or blackmail women in this way and without their consent? It’s not."

He also made a plea to men to be better, writing, "Men ... we have to do better. I’m tired of telling my clients to not make videos because the men will put them out later. It’s like I’m telling them not to wear short skirts because you’re going to entice a man to rape you. #smh."

The attorney continued, "And like most rapes, these betrayals often come from those most close to us. So today I’m saying, men we need to do better. We need to tell each other to do better. We need to stop sharing these videos with each other in the club, at the barbershop or (and especially) online. It is a morally corrupt action, which is (at least in California) criminal. Maybe it is time to set an example. #blacchyna."