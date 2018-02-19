The Bachelor Recap: Hometown Heartbreak

Do you like awkward conversations? Do you like watching men vaguely threaten other men? Do you like to watch parents wrestle with the antiquated idea of giving permission for their daughters to get married?

If you said yes to any of those questions, then congratulations, ‘cause tonight was the Bachelor hometown dates! Hometown dates are like a completely different beast from the rest of a season of The Bachelor, just because the drama between any of the girls gets put on hold in favor of the women bringing home a dude (who is dating three other women) to meet their parents (who are fully aware the dude is dating three other women) to discuss their potential future as a married couple.