Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ended Valentine's Week With a Date to Hamilton

It wasn't all work during Valentine's week for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Though the engaged couple did spend the first part of the week on their first official joint visit to Scotland, the end of the week was celebrated with none other than Hamilton!

E! News can confirm Harry and Meghan surprised the cast when they showed up to watch the Broadway hit at London's West End Theatre on Friday night. In fact, one of the cast members took to Twitter to express how proud she was.

"Was an honour to have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in to watch @HamiltonWestEnd last night," Leslie Garcia Bowman wrote.