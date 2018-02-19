Low-Key Couple Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup Hold Hands at BAFTAs After-Party

BACKGRID
They may be keeping their love under wraps, but even the most low key couple's gotta hold hands sometime!
Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup, whom we reported were dating back back in July, were spotted holding hands on Sunday night, following the star-studded BAFTA Awards in London.
The duo showed the PDA while leaving the Vogue X BAFTA after-party held at Annabel's Private Members club in London's swanky Mayfair neighborhood. For the night out, the Aussie actress opted for a black pantsuit, which she paired with red velvet sandals. Crudup decided to go for a grey suit for the bash.
Neither Watts nor Crudup have commented on their under-the-radar relationship.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Montblanc
The actors, who played spouses on the short-lived Netflix series Gypsy, were first spotted together back in July. At the time, both Page Six and People reported that the two were more than just co-stars after they arrived hand-in-hand at a café in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City.
An eyewitness told Page Six the couple "looked happy and were laughing a lot, then left again holding hands."
They've kept a distance from the public eye since then, but still seem to be going strong.
It's unknown when things turned romantic for Watts and Crudup.
In Vogue Australia's June 2017 issue, the actress said she was "single" after her 11-year relationship with actor Liev Schreiber ended in 2016.
"I'm co-parenting," said the mom of two sons. "I'm doing OK."
Talking about the breakup, Watts said, "There are good days and bad days."
Despite the split, the amicable exes remain on "great terms." The actress said, "We're trying to do our absolute best for the sake of the children, and we hope to keep moving forward in that way. "He's a fantastic dad, a wonderful, wonderful man, and we still want the absolute best for each other."
In May, Watts told Red magazine that the idea dating was daunting. "It just seems completely frivolous and counterproductive and just not really in my world right now," she said.
Looks like her world changed!
In 2003, Crudup famously left girlfriend Mary Louise Parker, who was 7-months pregnant at the time, for Claire Danes.
In 2015, Danes spoke about the relationship with Crudup, who was her costar on Stage Beauty, in a SiriusXM interview with shock jock Howard Stern.
"That was a scary thing…That was really hard," she admitted. "But it's okay, I went through it."
She continued, "I was just in love with him and needed to explore that and I was 24…I didn't quite know what those consequences would be."