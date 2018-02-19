Hilary Duff Mourns Death of Her Beloved Dog in Heartbreaking Instagram Post

I never let myself imagine what this day would look or feel like. It was us. And we were invincible. I am having to look into your beautiful amber almond shaped eyes and tell you goodbye today. And honestly I would take the pain of losing you 10x over to have had you for even a quarter of that time my dubie. First of all...thank you...for being my best friend...truly. You have been with me though true pain, true happiness and joy, true confusion and disappointment and all over again. You are more then I could have ever dreamt up on my own. I haven?t taken a step without you beside me for 10 years. You are my protector my comfort, my shadow, my understanding of all things good and warm and fierce. I can?t imagine this house without your noise, your love, your energy, your smile and wagging tail?? I know I will move into other parts of my life without you but I am scared. I have faith you will still be my shadow, my angel. There aren?t adjectives big enough to describe my love for you Dubes. My gratitude. I will miss you everyday of my life my sweet boy. You were that once in a lifetime dog. That special bond that not everybody gets. And I got you. You picked me. You were a force. You changed me forever. I will see you at the other end of the rainbow My boy. Forever indebted to you. Rip Dubois ??????????
It's a sad day for Hilary Duff...
In a heartbreaking Instagram post, Hilary let the world know that she was mourning the death of her beloved dog, Dubie, her four-legged best friend for the past decade and a fixture on the star's popular Instagram account.
