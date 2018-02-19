Toni Braxton Confirms Engagement to Birdman: See Her Massive Ring

Toni Braxton and Birdman just took their relationship to another level...

They're engaged!

Rumors have been swirling around the 50-year-old singer and the 49-year-old rapper for a few weeks, as Toni has been spotted wearing a ring on that finger in recent photos and videos.

Well, she just confirmed the news in a teaser for the upcoming season of her WE TV show, Braxton Family Values.

"I have an announcement to make," she teased her family before yelling, "I'm engaged!"

She showed off a massive diamond, while her family smiled and laughed in response, seemingly approving of Toni's soon-to-be marriage to Birdman.

In fact, Toni's mother, Evelyn Braxton, has praised the Cash Money Records co-founder in the past.