Kim Kardashian Goes on Family Ski Trip With Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner

Time to hit the slopes!

For President's Day weekend, mom of three Kim Kardashian joined sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner for a sisterly ski tip to Deer Valley in Park City, Utah.

The selfie-loving, social media-obsessed sisters, who are big fans of Park City, took to Instagram to share images and videos of all the sights from their snowy weekend of hitting the slopes in the picturesque location.

While flying to the snow-covered location via private jet, Kourtney posted a flurry of images on Instagram Stories, including one of the her and her sister Kendall's legs on the plane and a number of gorgeous views.

After arriving to Park City with her sisters, Kourt hit up Insta while on the mountain and posted a photo of the trio of sisters on the ski lift and wrote, "Guess who."

It's hard to tell given their eye wear and bulky ensembles but she's seated in the middle of black parka-wearing Kim and Kendall, who is outfitted in the oh-so-'90s turquoise flame parka.