Roseanne Barr Disses Fergie's National Anthem Performance: ''I Think Mine Was Better''

On Sunday night, Fergie's sultry rendition of the "Star-Spangled Banner" at the NBA All-Star Game got everyone's attention—but for all the wrong reasons. Online many commenters dubbed the jazzy number "the worst rendition ever" of the national anthem.

And it appears Roseanne Barr, who famously shrieked the national anthem (and who forget the crotch grab?) back in 1990, couldn't agree more. The sitcom star is even panning the Fergalicious performance.

Following the flood of tweets dragging Fergie through the mud, the funny lady, who is known for her brash comedy, hopped on the trashing bandwagon.

The 65-year-old, who is coming back to TV with a revival of her beloved sitcom Roseanne, wrote, "Who saw Fergie's national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey."

Just in case you need a refresher on Roseanne's performance so you know how much of a diss that really was, here's what we got: On July 26, 1990, the sitcom star took to Jack Murphy field, shrieked, grabbed her crotch and purposefully made a mockery of the beloved song, known for opening up sports games. It's universally known as the worst performance of the "Star-Spangled Banner" that has ever been done since Francis Scott Key put pen to paper in 1814.

Afterward, the entire country was outraged, including President George H.W. Bush, who called it "disgraceful."

So Roseanne saying her performance was better is pretty brutal.