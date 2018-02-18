Fergie Slammed for Performing ''Worst Rendition Ever'' of National Anthem at NBA All-Star Game

Ouch!

Fergie was tasked to sing the "Star-Spangled Banner" at tonight's NBA All-Star Game—a feat that she seemed to fall short of on Sunday night.

Before the game, the sultry singer slinked up to the microphone in an LBD and gave a bluesy (or was it jazzy?) and somewhat unusual rendition of the national anthem that did NOT seem to go over well with the A-list audience, or it appears the entirety of the Internet.

In clips, Chance the Rapper, Joel Embiid, Draymond Green and Jimmy Kimmel were spotted on camera not really feeling Fergie's flow before the game.

One viewer, Isaac Harris, called it the "worst" national anthem he'd ever heard, writing, "Literally dying at these reactions. Fergie with the worst rendition ever."

John Middlekauf simply tweeted, "Worst rendition ever?"

@CoryTowns wrote, "LMAOOOOOOOOO FERGIE SOUND LIKE A BODEGA CAT."

See some of the other brutal meme-tastic tweets...