Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Met up on Valentine's Day Before Split Announcement

It was on the holiday of love that Jennifer Aniston and Justin Therouxlast saw each other, already as exes.

After months of living separately on opposite coasts, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux rendezvoused on her home turf on Valentine's Day and made the decision to announce their breakup.

The two revealed in a statement the day after the holiday that they had separated, saying the "decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year" and that they remain "best friends." Aniston, a 49-year-old L.A. native, and Theroux, who is 46 and grew up on the East Coast, had wed at their Los Angeles home in 2015.

"They had been living separately for the last several months," a source told E! News exclusively on Sunday. "He has been in New York the last several weeks getting on with his life. He flew back to L.A. late on Valentine's Day and met up with Jen at a mutually-decided-on location."

"He very much wanted to release a statement so that he doesn't have to hide or live a lie," the source said. "He wants to move on with his life and be out in the open."

The source said that the day after Valentine's Day, Theroux left Los Angeles and went on a weekend trip.