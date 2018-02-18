BAFTA Film Awards 2018: Complete Winners List

The winners of the 2018 BAFTA Film Awards, or BAFTAs, have been revealed!
The annual event took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday. Winners included Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri stars Frances McDormand, Sam Rockwell and I, Tonya's Allison Janney, all of whom have already collected multiple awards for their roles and are also nominated for Oscars for their performances.
Check out the winners list below:
Film
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - WINNER
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Director
The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro - WINNER
Blade Runner 2049, Denis Villeneuve
Call Me by Your Name, Luca Guadagnino
Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh
Best Actress
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - WINNER
Annette Bening, Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Best Actor
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour - WINNER
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Best Supporting Actress
Allison Janney, I, Tonya - WINNER
Kristen Scott Thomas, Darkest Hour
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Supporting Actor
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - WINNER
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Hugh Grant, Paddington 2
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Original Screenplay
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh - WINNER
Get Out, Jordan Peele
I, Tonya, Steven Rogers
Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig
The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor
Best Adapted Screenplay
Call Me by Your Name, James Ivory - WINNER
The Death of Stalin, Armando Iannucci, Ian Martin and David Schneider
Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool, Matt Greenhalgh
Molly's Game, Aaron Sorkin
Paddington 2, Simon Farnaby and Paul King
Outstanding British Film in 2018
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh, Graham Broadbent and Pete Czernin - WINNER
Darkest Hour, Joe Wright, Tim Bevan, Lisa Bruce, Eric Fellner, Anthony McCarten and Douglas Urbanski
The Death of Stalin, Armando Iannucci, Kevin Loader, Laurent Zeitoun, Yann Zenou, Ian Martin and David Schneider
God's Own Country, Francis Lee, Manon Ardisson and Jack Tarling
Lady Macbeth, William Oldroyd, Fodhla Cronin O'Reilly and Alice Birch
Paddington 2, Paul King, David Heyman and Simon Farnaby
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer in 2018
I Am Not a Witch, Rungano Nyoni (Writer/Director) and Emily Morgan (Producer) - WINNER
The Ghoul, Gareth Tunley (Writer/Director/Producer), Jack Healy Guttman and Tom Meeten (Producers)
Jawbone, Johnny Harris (Writer/Producer) and Thomas Napper (Director)
Kingdom of Us, Lucy Cohen (Director)
Lady Macbeth, Alice Birch (Writer), William Oldroyd (Director) and Fodhla Cronin O'Reilly (Producer)
Film Not in the English Language
The Handmaiden, Park Chan-Wook and Syd Lim - WINNER
Elle, Paul Verhoeven and Saïd Ben Saïd
First They Killed My Father, Angelina Jolie and Rithy Panh
Loveless, Andrey Zvyagintsev and Alexander Rodnyansky
The Salesman, Asghar Farhadi and Alexandre Mallet-Guy
Documentary
I Am Not Your Negro, Raoul Peck - WINNER
City of Ghosts, Matthew Heineman
Icarus, Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan
An Inconvenient Sequel, Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk
Jane, Brett Morgen
Animated Film
Coco, Lee Unkrich and Darla K. Anderson - WINNER
Loving Vincent, Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman and Ivan Mactaggart
My Life as a Courgette, Claude Barras and Max Karli
Cinematography
Blade Runner 2049, Roger Deakins - WINNER
Darkest Hour, Bruno Delbonnel
Dunkirk, Hoyte van Hoytema
The Shape of Water, Dan Laustsen
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Ben Davis
Editing
Baby Driver, Jonathan Amos and Paul Machliss - WINNER
Blade Runner 2049, Joe Walker
Dunkirk, Lee Smith
The Shape of Water, Sidney Wolinsky
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Jon Gregory
Costume Design
Phantom Thread, Mark Bridges - WINNER
Beauty and the Beast, Jacqueline Durran
Darkest Hour, Jacqueline Durran
I, Tonya, Jennifer Johnson
The Shape of Water, Luis Sequeira
Makeup and Hair
Darkest Hour, David Malinowski, Ivana Primorac, Lucy Sibbick and Kazuhiro Tsuji - WINNER
Blade Runner 2049, Donald Mowat and Kerry Warn
I, Tonya, Deborah La Mia Denaver and Adruitha Lee
Victoria & Abdul, Daniel Phillips
Wonder, Naomi Bakstad, Robert A. Pandini and Arjen Tuiten
Original Music
The Shape of Water, Alexandre Desplat - WINNER
Blade Runner 2049, Benjamin Wallfisch and Hans Zimmer
Darkest Hour, Dario Marianelli
Dunkirk, Hans Zimmer
Phantom Thread, Jonny Greenwood
Production Design
The Shape of Water, Paul Austerberry, Jeff Melvin and Shane Vieau - WINNER
Beauty and the Beast, Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer
Blade Runner 2049, Dennis Gassner and Alessandra Querzola
Darkest Hour, Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer
Dunkirk, Nathan Crowley and Gary Fettis
Special Visual Effects
Blade Runner 2049, Gerd Nefzer and John Nelson - WINNER
Dunkirk, Scott Fisher and Andrew Jackson
The Shape of Water, Dennis Berardi, Trey Harrell and Kevin Scott
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Nominees TBD
War for the Planet of the Apes, Nominees TBD
Sound
Dunkirk, Richard King, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo and Mark Weingarten - WINNER
Baby Driver, Tim Cavagin, Mary H. Ellis and Julian Slater
Blade Runner 2049, Ron Bartlett, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, Mark Mangini and Mac Ruth
The Shape of Water, Christian Cooke, Glen Gauthier, Nathan Robitaille and Brad Zoern
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick, Stuart Wilson and Matthew Wood
British Short Animation
Poles Apart, Paloma Baeza and Ser En Low - WINNER
Have Heart, Will Anderson
Mamoon, Ben Steer
British Short Film
Cowboy, Dave Colin O'Toole and Jonas Mortensen - WINNER
Aamir Vika, Evdokimenko, Emma Stone and Oliver Shuster
A Drowning Man, Mahdi Fleifel, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Patrick Campbell
Work, Aneil Karia and Scott O'Donnell
Wren Boys, Harry Lighton, Sorcha Bacon and John Fitzpatrick
EE Rising Star (chosen by voters)
Daniel Kaluuya - WINNER
Florence Pugh
Josh O'Connor
Tessa Thompson
Timothée Chalamet