BAFTA Film Awards 2018: See All the Red Carpet Fashion

Before the Oscars, there is Britain's equivalent: the BAFTAs.

Celebs such as Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lawrence, Lupita Nyong'o, Sam Rockwell and longtime partner Leslie Bibb, Salma Hayek, Octavia Spencer, Lily James, Naomie Harris, Greta Gerwig, Chiwetel Ejiofor, married coupleJamie Bell and Kate Mara, Gemma Arterton and actress Cressida Bonas, Prince Harry's ex, walked the red carpet at the 2018 BAFTA Film Awards (aka the EE British Academy Film Awards), which took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday.

Pregnant Kate Middleton and husband Harry's brother Prince William also attended the event.

Like at the 2018 Golden Globes in Los Angeles, the actors and actresses dressed in black to show support for the Time's Up campaign to curb sexual harassment and assault and promote equality in the workplace. Some celebs, such as Jolie and Arterton, brought with them as guests prominent women's rights activists.

Nominated stars for the 2018 BAFTAs include I, Tonya's Margot Robbie, Lady Bird's Saoirse Ronan, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri's Frances McDormand, Phantom Thread's Daniel Day-Lewis, Get Out's Daniel Kaluuya and Call Me by Your Name's Timothée Chalamet. Most of the nominees are also nominated for Oscars. The 2018 ceremony is set to take place on March 4.

