Angelina Jolie Sparkles in Nude Feathered Gown at 2018 ASC Awards

Angelina Jolie continues to turn heads with her 2018 awards season style, and collect more honors.

The 42-year-old Oscar winner wore a nude, semi-sheer, open-shoulder feathered gown with a nude overlay and sparkling embellishments to the 2018 American Society Of Cinematographers (ASC) Awards, where she received the Board of Governors award.

The annual event took place at the Hollywood & Highland Center's Ray Dolby Ballroom—home of the Oscars—on Saturday. Jolie, who has occasionally brought several of her six children to award shows and other major film events over the past year, attended the ASC Awards alone.

Jolie has showcased several notable glamorous looks this awards season; She wore a sleeveless silver Atelier Versace gown to the Annie Awards—which she attended with her kids Zahara, 13, and Shiloh, 11, a white, strapless feathered asymmetrical dress at the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards and a black gown with a sheer, fur-trimmed overlay at the 2018 Golden Globes, which she attended with son Pax, 14. (See photos below)