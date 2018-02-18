Lindsey Vonn Fires Back at Twitter Trolls After Not Winning Medal in First 2018 Olympics Race

Despite her recent loss at the 2018 Winter Olympics, Lindsey Vonn is not letting the trolls get her down.

The games in Pyeongchang, South Korea mark the fourth Olympics the 33-year-old athlete, the most successful female alpine skier in World Cup history, is competing in. On Saturday, she failed to medal during the women's Super-G, her first competition at this year's games, and placed sixth.

This delighted many Twitter users angered by her public criticism of Donald Trump. Vonn had told CNN in December she hoped to "represent the people of the United States, not the president" at the Olympics, adding that she wouldn't accept an invitation to the White House if she were to win gold at Pyeongchang.