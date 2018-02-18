Jordin Sparks Celebrates "Low Key" Baby Shower With Dana Isaiah and Family

Jordin Sparks and her husband Dana Isaiah celebrated the upcoming birth of their first child, a baby boy, at a baby shower with family and friends in Arizona on Saturday.

The 28-year-old former American Idol winner, her hubby and her mother Jodi posted on Instagram on Saturday photos from the party.

"Little Bug can't wait to meet her cousin," Sparks wrote, alongside a photo of her niece kissing her baby bump, which she covered in a light gray bodycon dress. "We had a low key baby shower for Little man in AZ with family and friends this afternoon. It was beautiful. I am so grateful for the support system I've had growing up and the roots that took hold to support us now. This journey is incredible. God is good. #HGA #love #familyovereverything #JDshower2018."