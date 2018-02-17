Blonde Salma Hayek Joins Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig at Pre-BAFTA Bash

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Feb. 17, 2018 8:26 PM

Margot Robbie, Salma Hayek, Greta Gerwig, BAFTA Nominee Party

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Salma Hayekis testing the theory that blondes have more fun!

The night before the 2018 British Academy Film Awards, the movie star switched her signature chocolate locks by rocking a blunt blonde hairstyle to attend the BAFTA nominees party at Kensington Palace on Saturday night. For the A-list event, the stunner, who also wigged out and went blonde for Paris Fashion Week in September, outfitted herself in a dress by Gucci.

Salma is one of a slew of celebs, including Margot Robbie, Greta GerwigKate Mara, Jamie Bell, Gemma Arterton and Karen Gillan, who have descended upon London for British film's biggest night of the year.

It seemed like the 51-year-old was all about getting gussied up for the stylish event. Before the bash, the Beatriz at Dinner star, struck a glamorous pose on a regal-looking staircase and posted an Instagram photo with the caption, "#bafta #weekend #london."

Salma was last nominated for a BAFTA in 2003 for her now-controversial role in Frida.

Salma Hayek Pinault Reveals Why She Hesitated to Share Her Harvey Weinstein Story

#bafta #weekend #london

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on

Check out the rest of the stars who took to the red carpet for the Pre-BAFTA event...

Margot Robbie, BAFTA Nominee Party

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Margot Robbie

The Australian I, Tonya actress dons a Chanel dress and a smile at the Pre-BAFTA event at Kensington Palace on Saturday night.

Anya Taylor-Joy, BAFTA Nominee Party

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy

The Witch actress was pretty in pink at the BAFTA event.

Allison Janney, BAFTA Nominee Party

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Allison Janney

The I, Tonya star makes struts her stuff on the red carpet the night before the BAFTA Awards.

Article continues below

Greta Gerwig, BAFTA Nominee Party

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Greta Gerwig

The quirky star and Lady Bird director goes for the gold in London.

Gemma Arterton, BAFTA Nominee Party

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Gemma Arerton

The film star gets gussied up in a tuxedo-style ensemble in London.

Daniel Kaluuya, BAFTA Nominee Party

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Daniel Kaluuya

The British Get Out actor looks oh-so-serious when he hist the red carpet for the EE British Academy Film Awards nominees party on Saturday night.

Article continues below

Taron Egerton, BAFTA Nominee Party

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Taron Egerton

The actor suits up in style for the BAFTA nominees party at Kensington Palace.

Sunny Ozell, Sir Patrick Stewart, BAFTA Nominee Party

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Sunny Ozell and Sir Patrick Stewart

The married couple hits the red carpet at the EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) nominees party at Kensington Palace on February 17, 2018 in London, England. 

Kate Mara, Jamie Bell, BAFTA Nominee Party

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell

The low-key couple got in their best duds to hit the red carpet at the BAFTA Nominees Party.

Article continues below

Salma Hayek, BAFTA Nominee Party

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Salma Hayek 

The 51-year-old wears a little black dress by Gucci for the BAFTA Nominee party in London.

The 71st British Academy Film Awards will be held on Feb. 18 and hosted by Absolutely Fabulous' Joanna Lumley.

 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

