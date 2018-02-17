Southern Charm's Naomie Olindo Admits She Got a Nose Job Two Weeks Ago

Similarly to her rhinoplasty news, Olindo told fans about the split via social media

In an Instagram post that she shared in September, one fan asked Naomie in the comments section if she was still with Craig.

"Unfortunately we are not," she responded. "But we are still great friends."

One commented with the message: "Craig is a good guy and a good catch. That is why she was with him. Nobody is perfect."

Naomie responded, "Thank you! Could not agree more. Craig is awesome."

Prior to their break up, the pair admitted onscreen that they were close to a breaking point, which caused them to seek outside help. As a result, viewers watched the duo go through couples counseling.

When it was time for the season four reunion show, however, both parties shared how much progress they had made in their relationship.

"It's been great. It took a while and we had to hit rock bottom and for a few months it wasn't very fun but fortunately, we both want it enough. It's hard to explain but fortunately we worked it out," Craig shared before the taping.

"We started moving away from the storm instead of going in circles and circles and now it's like clear skies. Who knows what the future holds but right now, we are best friends."

Naomie added, "We're good. We're fine. He's texting me right now saying I'm sure you already look pretty."

Looks like a lot's changed...

