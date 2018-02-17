Paris Hilton Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Family and Paris Jackson

When Paris met Paris in New York...

Paris Hilton celebrated her 37th birthday at a party in Manhattan on Thursday with family, including sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild and aunt Kyle Richards, and friends, including Paris Jackson.

The socialite and reality star recently posted on Instagram photos and videos from her bash, including a selfie of her and the 19-year-old model.

"Paris & Paris," Hilton wrote.

Jackson's name was inspired by Hilton's. In 2009, months after the death of Jackson's father Michael Jackson, Hilton told Extra that her family members were close with the King of Pop and that her mother Kathy Hilton was one of his former school pals.

"So I grew up knowing Michael very well and when he had his daughter, he always loved the name Paris and grew up being an uncle to me," Hilton said. "So he asked my mom if it was okay, and of course she said 'yes' and I think she's such a beautiful little girl and I'm proud we have the same name."