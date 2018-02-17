Paris Hilton Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Family and Paris Jackson

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 17, 2018 2:59 PM

When Paris met Paris in New York...

Paris Hilton celebrated her 37th birthday at a party in Manhattan on Thursday with family, including sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild and aunt Kyle Richards, and friends, including Paris Jackson.

The socialite and reality star recently posted on Instagram photos and videos from her bash, including a selfie of her and the 19-year-old model.

"Paris & Paris," Hilton wrote.

Jackson's name was inspired by Hilton's. In 2009, months after the death of Jackson's father Michael Jackson, Hilton told Extra that her family members were close with the King of Pop and that her mother Kathy Hilton was one of his former school pals.

"So I grew up knowing Michael very well and when he had his daughter, he always loved the name Paris and grew up being an uncle to me," Hilton said. "So he asked my mom if it was okay, and of course she said 'yes' and I think she's such a beautiful little girl and I'm proud we have the same name."

Photos

Paris Hilton's Romantic History

Paris Hilton, Birthday, Paris Jackson

Instagram

A #Richards sandwich happy birthday @parishilton ??

A post shared by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18) on

Celebrating my #Birthday with my beautiful fam. ????????

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

#BirthdayGirl ??????????

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

#BirthdayKiss ????????

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

Hilton's fiancé, The Leftovers star Chris Zylka, is not seen in her Instagram images from her party. However, the two celebrated her birthday early on a trip to Brazil earlier this week. They partied at a club, where Hilton DJed.

#Killingit in #Brazil. ?????????? #PartyPrincess ??

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

Celebrating my Birthday in #Brazil with my love??????????

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

Hilton's New York birthday bash comes soon after Valentine's Day, the day she released her new single and music video "I Need You," which Zylka directed.

"With this song, I felt it was the perfect time to release it because not only is it Valentine's Day, but I got engaged and am about to get married," Hilton told Cosmopolitan. "I'm at the next phase of my life and growing up. I'm just so happy and feel so blessed to have found my other half."

