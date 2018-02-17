Justin Bieber Returns for NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2018

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 17, 2018 10:29 AM

Justin Bieber, Jamie Foxx, NBA Celebrity All-Star Game 2018, ESPN, GIF

ESPN

Amid a career break following a 2017 tour that was cut short, Justin Bieber made his return to the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday after seven years.

He did not emerge victorious but he appeared to be in great spirits, meeting fans and bonding with his teammates.

The 23-year-old pop star, who was named the MVP of the annual event in 2011, played for Team Lakers with fellow stars such as Nick CannonStranger Things teen star Caleb McLaughlin, Entourage's Jerry Ferrara, Chinese-Canadian actor Kris Wu and Property Brothers star Drew Scott. Black Panther's Michael B. Jordanserved as a coach.

They competed against Team Clippers, made up of the likes of Jamie FoxxMigos rapper QuavoArcade Fire singer Win ButlerBlack-ish's 12-year-old star Miles BrownRed Hot Chili Peppers musician Flea and Orange Is the New Black actress Dascha PolancoCommon was one of their coaches. Team Clippers won, 75-66.

Justin Bieber, Jamie Foxx

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Justin Bieber and Jamie Foxx

The rivals get ready to play.

Dascha Polanco

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Dascha Polanco

The Orange Is the New Black actress enters the court.

Justin Bieber

Lionel Hahn/ABACA/INSTARimages.com

Justin Bieber

The singer showcases his dribbling skills.

Flea, Miles Brown, Drew Scott

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Flea, Miles Brown and Drew Scott

The pre-teen faces off against the Red Hot Chili Peppers rocker.

Justin Bieber, Michael B. Jordan

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Justin Bieber and Michael B. Jordan

The two have a laugh on the court before the game.

Nick Cannon, Jerry Ferrara, Caleb McLaughlin, Kris Wu

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Nick Cannon, Jerry Ferrara, Caleb McLaughlin and Kris Wu

The Stranger Things star has the ball!

Win Butler

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Win Butler

The Arcade Fire singer showcases his Team Clippers pride.

Quavo, Common

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Quavo and Common

The Migos rapper showcases his MVP award.

The game took place at the Verizon Up Arena at the Los Angeles Convention Center, near the Staples Center, home of the Los Angeles Lakers and where Team LeBron will take on Team Stephen at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

During the celebrity game, Bieber was no match for Quavo as he scored a layup. The rapper also blocked him as he attempted to make a basket. Bieber missed many shots throughout the game but did manage to score a few field goals.

Quavo was later named the 2018 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVP. Bieber congratulated him.

"That's my boy, J.B.," Quavo told ESPN. "He said I was ball-hogging. I said, if we was on the same team, it would've been the greatest 1-2 punch ever."

Bieber was all smiles during most of the event. He took selfies with fans and signed autographs as his teammates warmed up. He also had a heartwarming exchange with McLaughlin, which the Stranger Things star posted on Instagram.

Teammates.?? @justinbieber #BeYourBiggestFan #nbaallstarcelebritygame @nba @nbaallstar @jrnba

A post shared by Caleb McLaughlin (@therealcalebmclaughlin) on

Before the game, Bieber and Foxx were asked if they were both aiming to become MVP.

"I want him to have it," the singer told ESPN, looking at the actor. "I've already got it."

Bieber's girlfriend Selena Gomez was not spotted at the game; she were photographed hanging out with her assistant in Los Angeles earlier in the day.

Two days earlier, Gomez and Bieber spent Valentine's Day together.

