Disney Star Adam Hicks Remains in Jail After Robbery Case Arraignment

Adam Hicks remains behind bars and has yet to cop a plea in his armed robbery case, three weeks after his arrest.

The 25-year-old actor, known for roles in Zeke and Luther and the 2011 Disney Channel Original Movie Lemonade Mouth, was charged with felony second-degree robbery and attempted second-degree robbery after allegedly carrying out several armed robberies in Los Angeles with a woman believed to be his girlfriend, Danni Tamburro. If convicted as charged, he faces a possible maximum sentence of more than 60 years in state prison. Bail was set at $550,000.

He has not posted the bond. Wearing an L.A. County jail orange jumpsuit and sporting disheveled hair, a chain around his waist and handcuffs, a glum-looking Hicks appeared at an arraignment on Friday and his attorney filed a bail review request. The judge stated that it will be addressed at a hearing next month.