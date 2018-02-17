Destiny's Child Turns 20: A Look Back at the Humble Beginnings of Beyoncé's Game-Changing Career

By the time the album was released on February 17, 1998, a second, less-successful single, "With Me," had been released. And, well, we'll just let the future superstar describe the release.

"The first record was successful but not hugely successful," Knowles told The Guardian in 2006, reflecting on the album. "It was a neo-soul record and we were 15 years old. It was way too mature for us."

And the thing is, she isn't wrong. Listening to Destiny's Child today is a bit of a slog. While the group's vocal prowess, including Knowles' star-making abilities and the quartet's stunning harmonies, is more than evident, the innovative spirit that would come to define the group in their later releases is nowhere to be found. Think about it: Every song that readily comes to mind when one thinks of Destiny's Child came after the fact. "Say My Name"? 1999's The Writing's on the Wall. "Bootylicious"? 2001's Survivor. "Soldier"? 2004's Destiny Fulfilled. Sure, "No, No, No" was a success—or rather, Jean's "Part 2" remix of the original was—but even the most die-hard DC fan will tell you that track barely cracks the Top 10 of their best songs. Rather, the listen comes across as evidence of incredible talent that no one involved really knew quite what to do with.